Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Scooterist Arrested After Assaulting BEST Bus Driver, Blocking Traffic On Khar Link Road

A scooterist was arrested after allegedly assaulting a BEST bus driver and blocking traffic on Khar Link Road during the evening rush hour | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: Traffic on Khar Link Road came to a standstill for 20 minutes during Monday evening rush hour after a scooterist allegedly blocked a BEST bus, assaulted its driver, and refused to move his vehicle.

The Khar police arrested Devchand Chachar, 28, and seized his scooter. He was booked for criminal intimidation, assault, and traffic violations.

Scooterist Blocks BEST Bus

The police said the incident occurred at 7.15 pm when BEST driver Tulshiram Bharade, 55, was driving an A-200 route bus from Yari Road via Khar Link Road towards Wadala. Another BEST bus was ahead, and Bharade was maintaining a safe distance.

Chachar allegedly entered the road at high speed from a one-way street and tried to squeeze his scooter between the buses. Bharade applied the brakes, averting a collision.

Enraged, Chachar allegedly parked his scooter horizontally in front of the bus, entered it, grabbed Bharade by the collar, dragged him out, and repeatedly slapped him.

Despite passengers intervening, he continued abusing the driver and refused to remove the scooter, saying he would not move it "no matter who came".

Police Restore Traffic

As the obstruction continued, conductor Janardan Koli dialled 100, following which the police reached the spot, removed the scooter, restored traffic, and took Chachar to the police station.

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During questioning, Chachar allegedly said he was angry because the bus had not left enough space for him to pass and claimed he did not realise his actions would have consequences. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

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