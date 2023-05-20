 Mumbai crime: 2 rob man's bag, traced with 700 CCTVs in a week
Mumbai crime: 2 rob man's bag, traced with 700 CCTVs in a week

The police recovered some ATM cards and Rs1,600 cash from them.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
Mumbai crime: 2 rob man's bag, traced with 700 CCTVs in a week | Photo: Representative Image

The Andheri police have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a man’s bag. They tracked them after scrutinising footage from 700 CCTV cameras. The complainant, Anand Gupta, 26, was robbed near Hotel Pallavi at around 1am on May 13.

He was going home with a friend when the two men distracted him with questions about the way to Andheri station and suddenly snatched the bag from his shoulder and fled. With inputs from reliable sources, they were traced near Western Express Highway on May 19. The police recovered some ATM cards and Rs1,600 cash from them.

Mumbai: Notorious MCOCA criminal arrested from Satara 15 years after robbery spree
