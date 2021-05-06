Mumbai: CREDAI-MCHI to sign MoU with hospitals for vaccination of construction workers

Real estate developers’ body CREDAI-National and MCHI appealed to the government to give vaccines to construction workers and their families on priority. While the vaccination will done at the cost of the developer members of the body, a final approval is yet to come, said Boman R Irani of Rustomjee Group, who is also the Vice President of CREDAI National and MCHI, in reply to a tweet of Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

The realty body is identifying hospitals for a tie-up to inoculate its workers.

Awhad had tweeted, "An appeal to #MCHI and #CREDAI all developers in #SRA and #MHADA to get vaccination don to all workers,residents and slum dwellers and do it as a social duty allready in my personal talk with many developers they have agreed to share the responsibility."

Besides, the real estate body in MMR is identifying hospitals with whom they can tie-up and begin the vaccination drive for its workers.

Pritam Chivukula, Co-Founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty and Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI said, "We have written to the Government to make the vaccines available for the construction workers and their families on priority to which they have appealed the body to take the responsibility themselves and get the vaccination done with the help of the Government. We are in the process of identifying 8-10 hospitals from each region in MMR (Mumbai City, Mira-Bhayander, Kalyan, Thane and Navi Mumbai) with whom we will sign a MoU for the vaccination drive. Once the vaccines are back in stock, the respective hospital administration can visit the construction sites one-by-one and complete the vaccination process on priority. We look forward to getting the labourers vaccinated at the earliest who are the real nation builders. Their vaccination will streamline the construction activities and help build the dream homes of the people of India."

In Maharashtra alone with this initiative over 12 lakh people will become the beneficiaries of vaccines, eventually helping to control the spread of virus.