Mumbai: Crane Collapses At Construction Site In Kandivali, Motorcycle Damaged; 2nd Incident In A Week In City - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A section of a crane collapsed at an under-construction building site in Sai Nagar of Kandivali West on Wednesday night. No injuries or people trapped under the debris have been reported so far. Videos of the incident surfaced on the internet showing the crane fallen into a residential area. Cops can be seen assessing the situation.

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According to preliminary information, a large portion of the crane operating at the construction site suddenly fell to the ground. Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and assessed the situation.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties, a motorcycle was damaged after the crane section fell. The cause of the collapse has not yet been ascertained. Further details are awaited as authorities assess the site and determine the circumstances that led to the mishap.

10 Injured In Crane Collapse In Kurla Days Ago

The Kandivali incident comes just days after another crane collapse in Mumbai on August 21, when a crane deployed during the demolition of an abandoned HDIL building near Qureshi Nagar and Samrat Ashok Nagar collapsed onto railway overhead equipment (OHE).

The incident occurred around 2 am while a hydraulic crane was reportedly being used to lift a poklane machine to the upper floors of the 17-storey building. A portion of the crane fell onto high-tension railway wires, nearby slum huts, a road, an MHADA compound wall and several vehicles.

The mishap left 10 people injured. Eight injured people were admitted to Sion Hospital, while two others were taken to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. All were reported to be stable. The building was being demolished as part of a project connected with the rehabilitation of slum dwellers affected by the Mumbai airport project.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said it had prioritised medical treatment for those affected. It directed contractor M/s Total Construction Pvt Ltd to bear treatment expenses and compensate victims for injuries and damage to hutments and vehicles.

MMRDA Slaps ₹25 Lakh Fine On Contractor

MMRDA also imposed a Rs 25 lakh penalty on the contractor, stating that further action would depend on the investigation and that accountability would be fixed for any lapses. Central Railway had said passenger train services were unaffected as the affected section was primarily a goods line. The back-to-back crane-related incidents have raised concerns over safety measures at construction and demolition sites across Mumbai.