Mumbai Crackdown: ₹40 Lakh Worth Illegal LPG Cylinders Seized In Dongri, 8 Vehicles Intercepted

Authorities seize hundreds of illegal LPG cylinders during enforcement drive in Dongri | File Photo

Mumbai, April 10: The Rationing Department in Mumbai carried out a major action against illegal storage and transportation of LPG cylinders, seizing goods worth over Rs 40 lakh in the Wadi Bunder–Dongri area.

Raid conducted on confidential inputs

The operation was conducted based on confidential inputs received by Chandrakant Dange, Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies, Mumbai, who also issued special directives for immediate enforcement action. Acting on these orders, a dedicated flying squad launched a targeted campaign.

Vehicles intercepted, cylinders seized

During the raid near Wadi Bunder Bridge in Dongri, officials intercepted eight vehicles involved in illegal transportation and seized a total of 451 gas cylinders. The total value of the confiscated material is estimated at Rs 40.61 lakh.

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Authorities warn of continued crackdown

Dange stated that black marketing and illegal hoarding of essential commodities will not be tolerated under any circumstances and assured that such strict enforcement drives will continue in the future.

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