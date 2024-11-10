Mumbai: CR-RPF Recovers ₹4.6 Crore Worth Of Passenger Belongings In 1,306 Cases Over The Past 10 Months

RPF | ANI

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railways has successfully retrieved and returned passenger belongings valued at approximately Rs. 4.6 crore under the operation "Amanat" during the period from January to October 2024. This effort underscores the RPF’s commitment to passenger welfare, beyond their core duties of safeguarding railway property.

"The RPF teams have handled 1,306 luggage retrieval cases during this period, helping passengers recover items such as bags, mobile phones, purses, laptops, and other valuables left behind on trains and at stations. Notably, the Mumbai Division alone accounted for Rs. 2.28 crore of retrieved belongings from 580 passengers" said an official of CR.

Similarly 230 passengers belongings worth of Rs 100 retrieved by Bhusawal division, 291 passengers belongings worth Rs. 59.38 lakh by Nagpur division, 92 passengers belongings worth Rs. 36.75 lakh retrieved by Solapur division and ,113 passengers belongings worth Rs. 35.22 lakh retrieved by Pune division.

According to CR, these retrievals reflect the RPF's diligent efforts in maintaining safety, vigilance, and service (Suraksha, Satarkta, and Seva)." Despite challenging security tasks, including managing passenger safety, safeguarding railway properties, and responding to emergencies, RPF personnel continue to prioritize the well-being of travelers" said an official.

Recently Vishal’s mother, who realized an hour after deboarding that she had forgotten her purse while traveling from Renigunta to Mantralayam Road of Solapur division, was promptly assisted by the RPF Solapur team. The RPF, coordinating swiftly with RPF Wadi and the train conductor, located the purse within 20 minutes of receiving the complaint. Similarly, at Sion Station, Pointsman Pooja and RPF staff located and returned a bag containing Rs. 10,000, ATM cards, passbooks, and other important documents to Mr. John Peter, identified through bank details inside the bag.

Both passengers expressed immense gratitude toward the Indian Railways and its employees for their swift and compassionate assistance. These acts demonstrate the RPF’s expanding role as life-savers, guardians of lost belongings, and protectors of railway properties.

Mumbai Division: Rs. 2.28 crore, 580 passengers

Bhusaval Division: Rs. 1.00 crore, 230 passengers

Nagpur Division: Rs. 59.38 lakh, 291 passengers

Solapur Division: Rs. 36.75 lakh, 92 passengers

Pune Division: Rs. 35.22 lakh, 113 passengers