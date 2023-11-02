Mumbai: CR Launches New Helpline Number To Tackle Menace Of Unauthorized Hawkers, Illegal Ticket Selling

Central Railway

In an effort to tackle the ongoing problem of unauthorized hawkers and ticket touts plaguing Mumbai's Central Railway division, a new helpline number has been launched.

"The Central Railway has taken a proactive step by creating a dedicated helpline for reporting such incidents, allowing concerned citizens to play a significant role in curbing these menaces," said an official.

"The recently introduced helpline, reachable at 9004442733, is designed to make it easier for residents and commuters in Mumbai to report unauthorized hawkers, suspicious individuals, and ticket touts involved in ticketing misuse. These problems have long been a concern, leading to inconvenience and security issues for passengers and rail authorities alike," said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

"By involving the community, the Central Railway aims to unify efforts in identifying and addressing these issues effectively. The use of WhatsApp for reporting incidents allows for quick and discreet sharing of information, including photographs. This method ensures that the railway authorities can promptly take action against individuals involved in unauthorized activities, such as illegal hawking and ticket touting" he added.

24/7 monitoring capability

"One of the significant advantages of this new helpline is its 24/7 monitoring capability. This means that individuals can report incidents at any time, and the Central Railway is committed to promptly responding to these reports. By having constant oversight, authorities can swiftly address issues and prevent them from escalating" said an official of CR.

According to CR, involvement of the public is crucial in combating unauthorized activities at railway stations. With the helpline in place, ordinary citizens can actively contribute to making Mumbai's railway stations safer and more secure. By taking photographs and sharing relevant information, individuals can assist the authorities in identifying and apprehending those responsible for unauthorized hawking and ticket touting.

"The introduction of the helpline is part of a broader strategy to enhance security and passenger experience on the Mumbai Division of the Central Railway. By tackling these issues at their root, the railway is working towards a safer and more efficient transportation system for all" said an official.