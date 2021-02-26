Mumbai: CPRA shows how to forge a model residential enclave

Mumbai: When the City Improvement Trust Board reclaimed about 75,000 square metres of land at the southern tip of Bombay and named it Cuffe Parade after their T.W.Cuffe, they envisioned a long row of stately mansions on the southernmost tip of Bombay, with a promenade fronting the gentle waters of the Arabian Sea. Cuffe Parade led to the Navy Nagar, which in those days was a restricted area. The peaceful area even had a sanatorium where TB patients could recover while ‘taking in the breeze’.





In the 1960s, the Government of Maharashtra reclaimed another bit of land that changed the shape and the nature of this quiet road. This was the time when real estate was gold. High-rise buildings came up on the newly reclaimed area in an orderly fashion, and sprawling slums mushroomed on prime seafront land all around.



The strange compulsions of our city planners then allowed the towering World Trade Centre buildings and a few buildings of the Maker Towers to host commercial establishments, further changing the nature and the feel of this quiet residential area.



At the peak of the real estate boom Cuffe Parade was seen as a swish area by residents, office goers and slum lords. Successive elected representatives and a complicit Municipal Corporation conveniently passed the buck between ‘Collectors Land’ and BMC land and ensured that a series of slum pockets spread from Navy Nagar to Nariman Point. With politicians vying with one another to dole out freebies to this massive vote bank, the residents of the flats who were living in some of the most expensive real estate of its time found themselves short-changed, paying steep taxes and not getting the kind of service they deserved from the civic officials.



And, that was the void that the Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA) began to fill. The newly elected representatives of the CPRA have their job cut out for themselves. Aditi Jain, the suave and affable new President of the CPRA, has members from over 42 buildings as her constituents.



She lists as her priority areas garden maintenance (since CPRA is the caretaker for the benefit of all the residents), representation in terms of policies and other civic issues, beautification and cleanliness of the area, effective waste management and green initiatives for a lasting impact, security and fellowship amongst Cuffe Paradians. A pretty ambitious list.



You might think that the residents were paying taxes for just these things, but then Residents Associations like the CPRA are ensuring these points at their own cost.