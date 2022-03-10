Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey meets builders' association to resolve noise pollution issue

Days after the newly appointed Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey said during a Facebook Live that the issue of senior citizens facing noise pollution should be addressed, the top cop met a few members of builders association and some builders to resolve the problem on Wednesday. Pandey is said to have asked the builders to minimize the noise made by construction equipments and stop the work after dark, as it hampers with the rest hour needed by the senior citizens the most. In his address to be citizens, Pandey said that after sharing his number on social media, he received numerous complaints of house pollution from under construction buildings, creating a lot of issues for them.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST