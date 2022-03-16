Mumbai: Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group begins; few show up due to glitch in CoWin portal

It was a long wait on a hot afternoon for kids aged 12-14 years on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive for this group. The delay was caused by a glitch in the Central government’s CoWin portal. Kids and parents spent two hours waiting at the vaccination centres after having reached there at noon, when the drive was scheduled to begin.

Further, Day 1 was marked by a poor response at all 12 centres, with as few as 10-15 children being administered vaccines at the jumbo vaccine centres. Only four children showed up at King Edward Memorial Hospital. Health officials said they had purposely started the vaccination drive late, at noon, but it was further delayed as the CoWin portal was not updated. Apart from this, other reasons cited for the poor response on Wednesday were ongoing exams, parental anxiety and hurdles in the registration process.



Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the BMC was prepared and ready for the drive but the glitch in the CoWin portal delayed matters, forcing the children and parents to wait for two hours at the centres. However, the Maharashtra government has instructed the vaccination centres to proceed with the drive until it provides further updates. “We knew about the glitches in the CoWin portal and this was the reason we had asked parents to carry their child’s birth identity proof and school ID for registration. The drive was supposed to start at 12pm on Wednesday but it was around 2pm before it began. At all the centres in Mumbai, the turnout was considerably lower than our estimation. However, we expect this to improve in the next few days,” he said.



Smriti Choradia, in-charge of the NESCO vaccination centre at Goregaon, said, “Our centre is fully equipped and we have around 1,000 doses ready. The CoWin portal had system glitches and was taking time to get updated but we were ready and were just awaiting the green signal to start the vaccination. Special instructions were given to the families of children before the process – to ensure that the child had eaten a proper meal before vaccination, to make sure the kids hadn’t received any other vaccine in the last 15 days, and to inform us if the child felt uneasy after getting the vaccination.”



According to Aarav Shukla, 12, a student of Podar School, Santacruz west, “The reason why everyone is taking the vaccine is because it is safe and we just want to get back to our normal lives. We children have been isolated at home for almost three years now and honestly, it has not been good, so we are just trying to get our lives back together. We can’t even focus during online classes, we lose interest. Taking the vaccine will ensure we can go back to school without any worry.”



Shilpa Jain, a parent who had brought her child to the NESCO Jumbo Vaccination Centre at Goregaon, said, “I came almost an hour ago but the vaccination started late and this was the only centre in Goregaon for this age group, and there could be more crowds coming in from tomorrow. So, I waited till my daughter received her shot. However, I am not feeling nervous or scared because my elder daughter, who is 16, was vaccinated earlier and there was no problem, so I’m sure my younger one too will be okay. And it was only yesterday (Tuesday) that they started going back to school. If they are vaccinated, I too will be at ease.”



Dr Sangeeta Rawat, Dean, KEM Hospital, said the vaccination drive was smooth and hassle-free, as only four children were administered the Corbevax vaccine on Wednesday afternoon. Parents are still scared about vaccinating their children because of which there was a poor response on Day 1, she felt. “I urge all parents to come forward and get their children vaccinated as it is the only way to protect their children from getting infected in the ongoing pandemic,” she said.



Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022