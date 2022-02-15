Mumbai: COVID-19 critical cases drop by half in city, over 80% ICU beds lying vacant

Although the city witnessed a 50 per cent drop in the number of critical patients, there are still 236 critical patients admitted to jumbo covid centres who require ventilator support and Intensive Care Unit services.

According to the dashboard, over 80 per cent of ICU and ventilator beds are lying vacant in the city. Doctors said most ICU patients have several comorbidities and had delayed their treatment.

According to the data received from the civic health department on January 14, 499 critical patients were taking treatment in the municipal and private hospitals in Mumbai, which has come down to 235 until February 13.

The director of municipal hospitals and dean of Nair Hospital, Dr Ramesh Bharmal said that the number of patients has come down significantly since it is a dedicated hospital for covid, the demand for ICU and ventilators beds have also dropped.

“Currently they have 40 critical covid patients who are taking treatment. Most of the patients are seeking treatment in the ICUs are elderly with comorbidities. Of the total patients in our ICU, six are above 70 and all of them have comorbid conditions,” he said.

Member of the national Covid task force and director (critical care) of Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai, Dr Rahul Pandit said most of the patients whose immune systems are weak are more vulnerable to Covid and those who also have comorbidity and formulates the population which is above 50-60 years of age.

“Senior citizens need to take extra care as they are more prone to contract covid-19 infections. Moreover, they should not delay their treatment if they show any symptoms similar to Covid.

We need to protect them from the ongoing pandemic,” he said.

Lilavati Hospital CEO Dr V Ravi Shankar said they had reserved 40 beds for critical patients during the third wave and now they have only three patients admitted in ICU. “We have 20 patients, of which few require ventilator beds. Meanwhile, the cases have come down so we are waiting for instructions to convert covid beds to non-covid,” he said.

Senior health officials from the civic-run hospital said though they had less number of patients during the third wave, most of them had serious health issues. “The third wave fuelled by Omicron only affected the throat and caused a mild fever. Among all deaths, comorbidities and old age were the crucial factors and Covid was a side feature,” he said.

