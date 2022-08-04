Mumbai: Covid-19 booster dose sees three-fold increase in last two weeks

Photo: Representative Image

The number of beneficiaries taking booster doses in the last 15 days increased by 24 per cent compared to seven per cent who had taken booster doses from July 1 to July 15.

As per the vaccine statistics, 48,624 beneficiaries between 18 to 59 years and above 60 years of age had taken booster doses between July 1 to July 15 which increased to 1,89,530 between July 16 to July 31.

Officials have attributed this to the 75-day free vaccination drive to mark the celebration for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Centre which is aimed to provide free precaution doses for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at the government Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Dr Sanket Jain, Consultant Chest Physician - Pulmonologist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai, said the people have very well understood how important vaccines are in this fight against the dreadful disease of COVID 19.

The successful drop in the COVID-19 cases and how vaccines have helped in this drop, and with the government of India making it free of cost and reducing the gap from 90 days to 60 days, has given vaccination a boost.

“Even if people understand the importance of taking a booster dose as it protects them from the new variants, which are said to be more infective and because of immune escape, taking a booster dose will help prevent them from severe disease and hospitalization,” he said.

Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunization officer, said they have been getting a huge response from the beneficiaries coming forward for the booster dose. Moreover, they are hoping numbers will increase more in the coming days considering festive seasons across Maharashtra.

“We are bracing to hold drives at Ganesh pandals, besides offices, malls and weekly bazaars, to promote booster dose. Moreover, all the districts were instructed to utilize all the nearly expiring vaccines due to which we have had good response and vaccines are not expiring,” said a senior health officer from the state health department.

Dr Behram Pardiwala, Director of Internal Medicines, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “There has been a surge in people rushing for booster doses because of the fear of sicknesses like H1N1, Swine Flu, as the symptoms are like Covid. People have also lost the fear of vaccine side effects and are generally better informed. Further, the vaccine is free at government hospitals.”