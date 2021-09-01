Mumbai: Covid-19: 323 new cases, one dead in 24 hrs

The city reported 323 new cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,43,832, with 15,977 deaths till now. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has touched 97 per cent, with 7,22,621 patients being recovered and discharged since the pandemic.

Similarly, the state recorded 4,196 new infections and 104 people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, pushing its tally to 64,64,876, with 1,37,313 deaths till now.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the figures indicated the declining trend. “When positivity rate dips below 5%, it indicates that the virus has been controlled,” said Dr Awate.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:28 AM IST