Mumbai Court Sends Notice To Tilak Nagar Police Over 'Inaction' In ₹10 Cr Cheating Case

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court, Vikhroli, has issued notice to the Tilak Nagar police for alleged inaction in the case registered against Anchor group, that is accused of misappropriating proceeds of sales amounting to Rs 10 crore from its business partner. Notably, it was only after the court's direction that the police had registered a case last year following a complaint by Shreenathji Developers.

As per the case, both the parties had entered into a joint venture, Huges Real Estates Developers Pvt Ltd, for the redevelopment of the Tilak Green View co-operative housing society in February 2010. Rajesh Mehta, promoter of Shreenathji Developers and later partner in Huges Real estate, had alleged that their project suffered after implementation of GST and demonetisation. He had complained against Anchor group for misappropriation of funds.

Through his lawyer Marmik Shah, Mehta filed a plea before the court against the alleged police's inaction “Even though more than four months have passed since the FIR registration, the officers of the Tilak Nagar police station have neither frozen the bank accounts of the accused persons/firms nor have they taken any steps to arrest the accused,” reads the plea filed in the first week of January.

Asserting that Anchor Group authorities are extremely influential persons who have managed to influence the investigation in the past, Mehta said that he has approached all the senior officials from deputy commissioner of police to Mumbai police commissioner with his grievance. However, no response from them compelled him to approach the court, the plea said. It appears that Anchor Group is again influencing the probe hence no action has been taken even after the FIR, added the application.