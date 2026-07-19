Mumbai Court Restrains Influencer Shamita Yadav From Posting Allegedly Defamatory Content Against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

A Mumbai court directed influencer Shamita Yadav to remove allegedly defamatory posts against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra pending further orders | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 18, 2026: The City Civil Court, Dindoshi, has asked social media influencer Shamita Yadav not to publish or circulate any content that may be defamatory against actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra.

While granting further relief to the couple in a defamation suit, the court has also directed her to take down such existing material pending further orders.

Shilpa and her husband Raj had moved a defamation suit before the City Civil Court against Yadav over various comments and posts against the couple on her social media accounts since February. While the suit was pending, the couple had also moved a notice of motion seeking an interim injunction against Yadav.

Couple Alleges Defamatory Posts

The couple's lawyer, Pradeep Gandhy, contended that Yadav had portrayed the couple as criminals in her various posts. It was claimed that Yadav had committed serious illegal acts against the plaintiffs and engaged in wrongful and malicious acts by circulating defamatory posts against the couple, causing irreparable injury to their reputation.

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Court Grants Interim Relief

Accepting the prayers in the notice of motion, Additional Sessions Judge S.M. Bukke at the Dindoshi Sessions Court restrained Yadav and her representatives or agents from publishing any defamatory content against the couple.

The court also directed her to take down the content already published on her social media accounts until further orders.

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