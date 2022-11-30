e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Court rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea

Mumbai: Court rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Nawab Malik |
Follow us on

Mumbai: A special court here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The court earlier said it would pronounce its order on November 24. However, on that day the court adjourned the matter till November 30, saying the order was not ready.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Malik moved a regular bail plea

Malik moved a regular bail plea before the special court in July.

The NCP leader sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering.

The probe agency, however, opposed the bail stating the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his henchmen is considered as a predicate offence.

The ED claimed the accused was dealing with Dawood Ibrahim and his sister Hasina Parkar and "there is no question of him being innocent".

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by the NIA against Dawood Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and key accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Court rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea

Mumbai: Court rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea

Mumbai man allegedly killed and sold pigeon's meat to restaurant which served it as chicken

Mumbai man allegedly killed and sold pigeon's meat to restaurant which served it as chicken

Vedanta-Foxconn Controversy: 'MoU does not mean industries are coming,' Uday Samant slams Aaditya...

Vedanta-Foxconn Controversy: 'MoU does not mean industries are coming,' Uday Samant slams Aaditya...

Mumbai: CIU seizes banned e-cigarettes, toys, branded cosmetics worth ₹3 crore

Mumbai: CIU seizes banned e-cigarettes, toys, branded cosmetics worth ₹3 crore

Pictures of massive at Mumbai's Goregaon IT park, check here

Pictures of massive at Mumbai's Goregaon IT park, check here