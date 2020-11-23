Mumbai court grants bail to comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in drug case

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa who had been arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively for possessing drugs have been granted bail by a magistrate court.

The duo had been produced before a court on Sunday which had remanded them in judicial custody till December 4. After the order of the court sending them to prison, the duo through their advocate had filed a bail plea.

Singh's plea had stated that the contraband is of small quantity - 21.5 gm from the first premises and 64.1 gm from the second premises - a total of 85.6 gm from their properties and a small quantity of Ganja as per Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is 1 kg.

It had also stated that Singh suffers from diabetes and there is no possibility of her absconding as she is an artist who performs in reality shows and has deep roots in society. It had mentioned that the Narcotics law was amended in 2001 as per which bail should be granted to persons who are consumers and involved in small quantities of drugs.

The duo’s premises had been searched after the NCB had seized contraband from a 21-year-old alleged peddler in Khar Danda. Their names had come up during his questioning, the agency claims.