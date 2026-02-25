Mumbai Court Grants Bail To 19-Year-Old Accused In POCSO Case After Completing Investigation

Mumbai fast track court allows bail to teenage accused in minor rape case after noting investigation completion and victim’s statement | Representational Imahe

Mumbai, Feb 24: The Exclusive Fast Track Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has granted bail to a 19-year-old accused who was arrested by the Mankhurd police for allegedly raping a minor in 2025.

While granting bail, the court observed that the FIR clearly stated that the 16-year-old victim had the mental ability to understand the consequences of her actions. The court further noted that the investigation in the case had been completed and, therefore, there was no reason to keep the accused behind bars.

“The IO has filed the chargesheet; thus, the investigation has been completed. At present, the victim is under the care and shelter of an Observation Home and the accused is a resident of Akola. Hence, there cannot be any contact between them. As the investigation is completed, there is nothing to be recovered at the instance of the accused and, therefore, there is no reason to keep him behind bars,” the court held while granting bail.

Advocate Pravin Bhoj appeared on behalf of the 19-year-old accused.

Medical examination revealed pregnancy

According to the prosecution, the complainant, who is the maternal aunt of the 16-year-old victim, took her to a hospital on November 19, 2025, after the minor disclosed that she had not menstruated for three months. A medical examination revealed that she was 12 weeks pregnant.

Initially, the complainant informed the hospital that the victim was 19 years old. The victim allegedly did not disclose the identity of the boy at first, but later told the complainant’s daughter that she had been in a relationship with the accused while residing in Ambarnath.

The complaint was not immediately lodged as the victim allegedly threatened to harm herself if the matter was reported. Subsequently, on January 23, 2026, the victim and her brother went missing, prompting the family to file a missing person complaint.

State opposed bail

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, stating that medical examinations of both the victim and the accused had been conducted and that blood samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Kalina, for chemical analysis.

The victim was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and sent to an Observation Home. The State argued that the accused, if released, could abscond or influence witnesses.

The victim, through the Probation Officer of the Observation Home, filed her reply stating that she had been in a relationship with the accused and had no objection to his release on bail.

