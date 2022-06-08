Mumbai: Court extends interim relief from arrest to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj till June 13

A sessions court continued the interim relief from arrest earlier granted to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj till June 13.
Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police had earlier registered a case of fraud against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the manager of Indian Overseas Bank.
As per the Mumbai police, the manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended purpose.
