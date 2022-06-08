e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Court extends interim relief from arrest to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj till June 13

As per the Mumbai police, the manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended purpose.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, | ANI

A sessions court continued the interim relief from arrest earlier granted to BJP leader Mohit Kamboj till June 13.

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police had earlier registered a case of fraud against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj following a complaint by the manager of Indian Overseas Bank.

As per the Mumbai police, the manager alleged that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crores and used it for a purpose other than the intended purpose.

