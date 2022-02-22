Mumbai: Court denies interim bail to actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case again

A special court designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has once again on Tuesday rejected the bail application of actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case.

This is the former Bigg Boss contestant’s second bail application since his arrest in August last year. The 49-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after a raid on his house had found 1.2 g of Cocaine.

Rejecting his first bail application in October last year, the court had relied on his chats and messages produced by the agency.

It had been said that these show how he is well-connected with the co-accused in the illicit trafficking of drugs.

The court had also connected the chats with bank transactions produced by the agency and said that these corroborate approximately with the figures in chats and therefore, that the factum of connivance cannot be negated prima-facie.

The court had further said that the probe being at a nascent stage, granting him bail at the time would derail the investigation.

In the case, including Kohli, a total of seven persons were arrested. His involvement had come to the fore from the revelations of his co-accused.

The actor had approached the special court early this month for bail with the present application. A detailed order is yet to be made available.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:23 PM IST