Mumbai: Court denies bail to teacher, says he's 'part of terror conspiracy'

Rejecting the bail application of a 41-year-old tuition teacher arrested last September for being part of a terror module of which a wanted accused is a Pakistani, a special court has said that the witness statements in the chargesheet reveal that he had been part of the conspiracy.

Accused was trying to arrange manpower and explosives

As per the Anti-Terrorism Squad’s (ATS) allegations, Rizwan Momin had given shelter in his home to his co-accused Zakir Shaikh who was acting on instructions of one Anthony based in Pakistan. The state ATS had received information that for terror acts in Mumbai and other places, they were trying to arrange manpower and explosives.

Reasonable grounds to believe accusations are true: Court

Special Judge Rajesh J Katariya said in the order that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against the applicant are prima facie true. The order pointed out that the statement of witnesses that form part of the chargesheet reveal that co-accused Shaikh had taken shelter at Momin’s home and that Momin had been a part of the conspiracy hatched by Shaikh and the absconding accused. Referring to material in the chargesheet, Judge Katariya further said that Momin had arranged for SIM cards for his co-accused Shaikh and that he had tried to dispose of the mobile handset of Shaikh and thrown it in a nala.

Accused says 'falsely implicated'

While arguing for bail, Momin’s advocate had told the court that he was falsely implicated. He also argued that there is no material against co-accused Shaikh to draw the conclusion that he indulged in terror acts which were in the knowledge of Momin.