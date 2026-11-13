Mumbai Court Convicts Man In 2019 Malabar Hill Flashing Case, Awards One-Month Jail Term & ₹10,000 Fine Despite Woman's Reluctance | Representational Image

Mumbai: A woman’s reluctance to pursue a case does not absolve the accused of criminal liability, a magistrate court held while convicting a man in a flashing case brought by a resident of a Malabar Hill housing society. The court sentenced the man to one month in jail and fined him Rs10,000, taking a lenient view on punishment. It cleared him of the stalking charge.

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The incident took place on Oct 22, 2019, and police filed a chargesheet in July 2020. The woman testified in 2025, nearly six years after the incident. She supported the prosecution’s case in court but said during cross-examination by the defence that she was unwilling to pursue it.

The magistrate noted that the man’s father, who worked as a sweeper in the building, had apologised for his son’s conduct. The court said the apology and the time that had elapsed could explain the woman’s reluctance to continue with the case.

According to the prosecution, the woman returned from her morning walk at around 8.45am to her building on Mount Pleasant Road. She had reached the sixth floor and rung her doorbell when she noticed the man standing about 15 feet away. She told the court that he exposed himself as she stood outside her flat.

The woman ran towards the lift. The man stepped in front of her, apologised and went downstairs. She told the building secretary’s wife what had happened before going to Malabar Hill police station to lodge a complaint. Police arrested the man that day.