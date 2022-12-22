Mumbai: Court asks Taloja jail to follow order on tackling mosquito menace

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: A special court has directed Taloja jail authorities to conduct periodic fumigation, spray insecticides and take necessary precautions to keep the jail premises free of mosquitoes. The direction came in response to a plea by Bhima-Koregaon case accused Sagar Gorkhe who sought a mosquito net and an explanation by jail authorities for dereliction of duty in not following the court’s July order giving directions to tackle the mosquito menace.

Mr Gorkhe contended in his plea that the Kharghar area where the jail is located is declared mosquito-prone and jail inmates had been previously affected by illnesses caused by mosquitoes. The cultural activist further told the court through his plea that since May, fumigation had been done twice in the jail premises, but had not been effective. Jail authorities had not responded to Mr Gorkhe's plea before the court even after it called for their response.

Special Judge Rajesh J Katariya noted in an order that the court's previous order of July shows it had given directions to jail authorities to take necessary precautions. The order said the plea itself shows that fumigation was carried out twice in prison. The court then passed an order to jail authorities to take the necessary steps.

The special court permitted Mr Gorkhe’s co-accused and Telugu poet Mr Varavara Rao to appear through video conferencing in another sessions court case in Gadchiroli in which he is an accused. Mr Rao had made a plea before the Gadchiroli court to be permitted to appear through video conferencing using the Mumbai court’s facility, which the court had permitted.

The special court permitted Ms Sudha Bharadwaj, another co-accused to reside at a Borivali address. She had informed the court that the flat at which she is living in Oshiwara will be undergoing redevelopment and hence she needs to change her address.