Mumbai: Court Acquits Indian Mujahideen Operative Aijaz Shaikh In 2010 Delhi Terror Threat Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: Indian Mujahideen (IM) operative Aijaz Shaikh, who was sentenced to death for the February 2013 Hyderabad terror attack, was on Friday acquitted by the special MCOCA, Mumbai, in a 2010 case related to sending an email on behalf of the banned outfit and warning about terror strikes in New Delhi.

On Friday, the special MCOCA judge BD Shelke acquitted Shaikh for want of evidence. However, the detailed order and reasons for his acquittal would be available later on.

About The Case

Cyber police had registered a case against unknown persons for sending an email taking responsibility for the terror attack at Jama Masjid on September 19, 2010. Shaikh was charged with forgery for obtaining a SIM card in the name of one Purva Shinde and using it to send threatening emails.

The prosecution examined eight witnesses, which included the shopkeeper from where Shaikh purchased SIM cards on fake IDs and other formal witnesses. The defence, however, argued that the IP address mentioned in the FIR shows that it belongs to Norway. The prosecution failed to prove that the said email was sent from Mumbai. No expert witness was examined to prove that the said email was sent from Mumbai, the defence contended.

Shaikh was arrested in 2014 for his role in several attacks in India and has also been awarded the death penalty in connection with the February 2013 terror attack in Hyderabad. Shaikh is also facing a trial for his role in Mumbai's 13/7 terror attack case.