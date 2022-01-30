e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

Mumbai: Courier delivery boy held in for stealing expensive items from parcels

The main accused is identified as Ramzan Sheikh and others as Devendra Singh, Anil, and Tejas, an official said.
PTI
Delivery Boy/ Representative Pic |

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuable items from parcels he was supposed to deliver and selling them in the market in Mumbai, police said on Sunday, adding that three others were also nabbed for purchasing the stolen items.

The main accused is identified as Ramzan Sheikh and others as Devendra Singh, Anil, and Tejas, an official said.

Police had registered an FIR on Friday and nabbed Sheikh in Wadala.

Expensive items such as mobile phones, laptops etc were recovered from the accused men, he added.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
