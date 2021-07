The crime branch, unit 8, arrested a 37-year-old man with counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 95,000 in Santacruz on Friday. According to the crime branch officials, they had received a tip-off that a person possessing the fake notes was coming to Milan subway. The sleuths laid a trap and apprehended Irfan Shaikh. On carrying out a search, the police found 190 notes of 500 denominations on him.