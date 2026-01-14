Mumbai Corporate Fraud: Fake Digital Signature Used To Seize Control Of Film Producer’s Company, FIR Registered

Bangur Nagar Police register an FIR after film producer Amit Gaur alleged that fraudsters illegally took control of his company through forged digital signatures and fake director appointments | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 14: A massive corporate fraud has come to light after film producer Amit Rajinderprasad Gaur (36) lodged a detailed complaint with Bangur Nagar Police, alleging that fraudsters illegally took control of his company, Aaditibhumi Ventures Pvt. Ltd., by forging digital signatures, appointing fake directors, altering registered office addresses, and attempting to siphon funds through multiple bank accounts.

Company acquisition and operations

Gaur, a film producer and owner of a travel agency, acquired Aaditibhumi Ventures Pvt. Ltd. in March 2021 after legally purchasing it from its previous director for ₹80,000.

He told the police that he conducted three film projects annually and had entrusted day-to-day financial operations to his Chartered Accountant, Aditya Kumar Jha, due to his frequent foreign travel.

Irregularities noticed

However, in early 2024, Gaur claimed he noticed irregularities in the company’s bank accounts after receiving an Income Tax Department notice while he was abroad.

Upon returning to India in August 2025, he discovered that not only were his personal bank accounts frozen, but an unknown Axis Bank account had also been opened in his name without his knowledge.

Registered address and director changes

Gaur alleged that when he updated the new company address with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, he discovered that someone had already changed the official registered address on September 19, 2025, and had carried out several unauthorised director appointments using online filings.

Forged digital signature used

Further investigation revealed that fraudsters had used a forged Digital Signature Certificate created through a fake video KYC. In the video, an individual identified as Pravin Kumar Pathak was seen holding Gaur’s PAN card and impersonating him to generate a new DSC.

Using this forged DSC, Pravin Pathak and another person, Sawant Ramachal Yadav, allegedly appointed themselves as directors on April 1, 2025, while falsely removing Gaur and his co-director Saroj Tanti from the company records.

Role of chartered accountants alleged

Gaur claimed that all filings, including fraudulent director appointments, resignations and address changes, were uploaded through the login of a CA identified as Basant Kumar Pradhan.

Upon discovering the fraud, Gaur notified the MCA portal, the Registrar of Companies, and demanded cancellation of all fraudulent appointments through an emergency board meeting. He then attempted to prevent further misuse of company accounts by requesting banks to freeze and restrict KYC updates.

Threatening message received

On December 31, 2025, Gaur received a threatening WhatsApp message from a number linked to Abhay Jha, allegedly associated with the accused.

The message warned him to withdraw his complaint or face escalation to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The message ended with “Goodbye,” indicating intimidation.

FIR registered

Following the complaint, Bangur Nagar Police registered an FIR against Pravin Kumar Pathak, Sawant Ramachal Yadav, Rajiv Ranjan, CA Aditya Kumar Jha, CA Basant Kumar Pradhan and others involved in the conspiracy.

The FIR includes charges of cheating, forgery, digital identity theft, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

