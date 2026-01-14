 Mumbai Corporate Fraud: Fake Digital Signature Used To Seize Control Of Film Producer’s Company, FIR Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Corporate Fraud: Fake Digital Signature Used To Seize Control Of Film Producer’s Company, FIR Registered

Mumbai Corporate Fraud: Fake Digital Signature Used To Seize Control Of Film Producer’s Company, FIR Registered

A Mumbai-based film producer has alleged that fraudsters forged digital signatures, appointed fake directors and altered MCA records to illegally seize control of his company, prompting Bangur Nagar Police to register an FIR for cheating, forgery, digital identity theft and conspiracy.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Bangur Nagar Police register an FIR after film producer Amit Gaur alleged that fraudsters illegally took control of his company through forged digital signatures and fake director appointments | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 14: A massive corporate fraud has come to light after film producer Amit Rajinderprasad Gaur (36) lodged a detailed complaint with Bangur Nagar Police, alleging that fraudsters illegally took control of his company, Aaditibhumi Ventures Pvt. Ltd., by forging digital signatures, appointing fake directors, altering registered office addresses, and attempting to siphon funds through multiple bank accounts.

Company acquisition and operations

Gaur, a film producer and owner of a travel agency, acquired Aaditibhumi Ventures Pvt. Ltd. in March 2021 after legally purchasing it from its previous director for ₹80,000.

He told the police that he conducted three film projects annually and had entrusted day-to-day financial operations to his Chartered Accountant, Aditya Kumar Jha, due to his frequent foreign travel.

FPJ Shorts
Iran Warns Neighbours Of Strikes On US Airbases After Donald Trump’s Intervention Threats
Iran Warns Neighbours Of Strikes On US Airbases After Donald Trump’s Intervention Threats
'House Feels Empty Without Your Laughter': Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur Sanon & Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben; Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures
'House Feels Empty Without Your Laughter': Kriti Sanon Pens Emotional Note For Sister Nupur Sanon & Brother-In-Law Stebin Ben; Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures
Medical Community Raises Concerns Over NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduced To Zero For Reserved Categories
Medical Community Raises Concerns Over NEET-PG Cut-Off Reduced To Zero For Reserved Categories
Punjab News: Ludhiana Court, Moga School Evacuated After Bomb Threats
Punjab News: Ludhiana Court, Moga School Evacuated After Bomb Threats

Irregularities noticed

However, in early 2024, Gaur claimed he noticed irregularities in the company’s bank accounts after receiving an Income Tax Department notice while he was abroad.

Upon returning to India in August 2025, he discovered that not only were his personal bank accounts frozen, but an unknown Axis Bank account had also been opened in his name without his knowledge.

Registered address and director changes

Gaur alleged that when he updated the new company address with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, he discovered that someone had already changed the official registered address on September 19, 2025, and had carried out several unauthorised director appointments using online filings.

Forged digital signature used

Further investigation revealed that fraudsters had used a forged Digital Signature Certificate created through a fake video KYC. In the video, an individual identified as Pravin Kumar Pathak was seen holding Gaur’s PAN card and impersonating him to generate a new DSC.

Using this forged DSC, Pravin Pathak and another person, Sawant Ramachal Yadav, allegedly appointed themselves as directors on April 1, 2025, while falsely removing Gaur and his co-director Saroj Tanti from the company records.

Role of chartered accountants alleged

Gaur claimed that all filings, including fraudulent director appointments, resignations and address changes, were uploaded through the login of a CA identified as Basant Kumar Pradhan.

Upon discovering the fraud, Gaur notified the MCA portal, the Registrar of Companies, and demanded cancellation of all fraudulent appointments through an emergency board meeting. He then attempted to prevent further misuse of company accounts by requesting banks to freeze and restrict KYC updates.

Threatening message received

On December 31, 2025, Gaur received a threatening WhatsApp message from a number linked to Abhay Jha, allegedly associated with the accused.

The message warned him to withdraw his complaint or face escalation to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The message ended with “Goodbye,” indicating intimidation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Fraud: ICICI Bank Cheated Of ₹2.72 Crore Through Forged Home Loan Documents, Pantnagar...
article-image

FIR registered

Following the complaint, Bangur Nagar Police registered an FIR against Pravin Kumar Pathak, Sawant Ramachal Yadav, Rajiv Ranjan, CA Aditya Kumar Jha, CA Basant Kumar Pradhan and others involved in the conspiracy.

The FIR includes charges of cheating, forgery, digital identity theft, criminal breach of trust and conspiracy under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP...
Dombivli East Poll Violence: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Candidates Arrested After Attack On BJP...
Mumbai Celebrates Makar Sankranti And 24th Annual Lohri At Four Bungalows Gurudwara
Mumbai Celebrates Makar Sankranti And 24th Annual Lohri At Four Bungalows Gurudwara
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling For 29 Municipal Corporations On January 15, Over 3.48...
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling For 29 Municipal Corporations On January 15, Over 3.48...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Slams SEC Over Door-To-Door Canvassing Rule
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Slams SEC Over Door-To-Door Canvassing Rule
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Unopposed Elections, Seeks No...
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Unopposed Elections, Seeks No...