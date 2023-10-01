Mumbai Cops To Be Trained Under Mission Karmayogi After State Govt Nod

Mumbai Police | PTI

The Maharashtra government has given an administrative approval to organise a training programme under the Mission Karmayogi initiative for police officers and staff of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, in order to create motivation to serve the citizens.

What is Mission Karmayogi?

Mission Karmayogi aims to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a shared understanding of India’s priorities, working in harmonisation for effective and efficient public service delivery.

According to the sources, a proposal regarding the design and implementation of training had been submitted by the Mumbai police to the government.

Mission Karmayogi, under Central government's Capacity Building Commission (CBC), is designed to provide world-class capacity building opportunities to all government officials

Approval given for 5 day training to 550 master trainees

An official added, “Due to this initiative, a positive change has been seen in the government servants. In the background of the Mission Karmayogi initiative implemented in New Delhi, the CBC gives importance to behavioral training among the police officers who deal directly with the citizens. For this, the CBC had submitted detailed information about the training of selected police master trainers of the Delhi police and the evaluation report of the said training to the government on July 20, 2023. Considering the purpose of the said training and the results thereof, the matter of providing training to police officers and staff working under the office of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, on a pilot basis under the Mission Karmayogi initiative was under the consideration of the Government.”

“Administrative approval has been given to provide five days training to the 550 master trainees at the establishment of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai and further 45,000 police officers/staff under the Mission Karmayogi initiative implemented for Mumbai police. The training would be completed in a phased manner. However, after studying the request for proposal (RFP) prepared by the CBC, for selection of technically suitable institutes for imparting training, the selection of training institute and implementation of training programme will be done through the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai,” said the official.