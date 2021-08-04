Mumbai: Cops quiz director of firm who developed Hotshots app

The Mumbai crime branch recorded the statement of a director of Arms Prime Media Private Ltd in connection with the alleged pornographic video racket on Wednesday. Celebrity businessman Raj Kundra was recently arrested in connection with the case.

Kundra founded Arms Prime, which allegedly produced pornographic content. This was distributed through an application called Hotshots, which was developed by Arms Prime.

The company’s director, Saurabh Kushwaha, was earlier summoned by the crime branch to record his statement. On Wednesday, he appeared before the Property Cell’s office in Byculla, the police said.

Kundra was arrested on July 19, along with the company’s IT head Ryan Thorpe. According to the police, Kundra founded Arms Prime in February 2019. The company developed several applications, including Hotshots.

Later, he parted ways with the company and also sold the app to his brother-in-law’s UK-based company, Kenrin.

The police have already arrested 11 accused in the case. The case came to light in February when the crime branch raided a bungalow in Madh, Malvani when shooting of a porn film was underway.

During questioning it was revealed that aspiring actors were lured into the trap by promising them roles in web series and short film. The actors were made to perform nude and semin-nude scenes and the content were later uploaded on subscription-based app like Hotshots.