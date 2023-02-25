e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cops on lookout for man who vandalised grotto in Malad's Orlem

Mumbai: Cops on lookout for man who vandalised grotto in Malad's Orlem

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified offender

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Cops on lookout for man who vandalised grotto in Malad's Orlem | File
Follow us on

The Malad police are on the lookout for an unidentified man who vandalised the glass cover of a grotto of Mother Mary opposite Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Malad's Orlem, early on Thursday morning.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified offender, who threw a stone and shattered the glass cover of the century-old grotto, under Section 95A of the Indian Criminal Code (deliberate and malicious conduct, intended to incite religious emotions of any class).

Members of the Catholic community who are observing lent have been shocked by the incident. This is the second such incident in recent months following the vandalisation of St Michael's Church graveyard at Mahim last month.

A peaceful protest march was held on Friday in which more than 800 devotees participated. The protesters condemned the incident and demanded that no such incident should happen again.

Vandal was captured on CCTV

An officer of Malad police station said that the vandal was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the spot. However, the footage is not very clear, due to which it is difficult to identify and trace the culprit, he said.

He added that after reviewing hundreds of CCTV recordings the cops found out that the culprit approached the church on foot from Meeth Chowki Junction on Link Road, and after throwing stones, he walked towards Valnai Colony.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mother Mary grotto opposite Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Malad's Orlem vandalised
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Cops on lookout for man who vandalised grotto in Malad's Orlem

Mumbai: Cops on lookout for man who vandalised grotto in Malad's Orlem

Sanjay Raut death threat: Now, defamation complaint against Shiv Sena [UBT] leader in Beed

Sanjay Raut death threat: Now, defamation complaint against Shiv Sena [UBT] leader in Beed

TV Actress Murder: Ghastly new details of how SON planned murder revealed in chargesheet

TV Actress Murder: Ghastly new details of how SON planned murder revealed in chargesheet

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality slips back to 'poor'; AQI at 228, mercury at 23.8°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality slips back to 'poor'; AQI at 228, mercury at 23.8°C

Awaiting trial, accused in money laundering case, Pune businessman Hasan Ali Khan passes away

Awaiting trial, accused in money laundering case, Pune businessman Hasan Ali Khan passes away