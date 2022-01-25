Mumbai: Cops on lookout for duo for running job racket

A 48-year-old man has registered a cheating case against two persons for allegedly duping him to the tune of over Rs 32 lakh, on the pretext of providing a job to his son as an inspector in the excise department. The police suspect that the accused duo has duped over 20 more such people on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Boisar in Palghar. The victim in his complaint has alleged that two of his friends had told him that they can get his son a job of an inspector in the excise department. The accused told the victim that his son would get a government bungalow, a round-the-clock helper, car and driver once he gets the job.

"The accused duo had told the victim that he would have to pay lakhs of rupees to get a job for his son. The victim had sold one of his properties and had arranged money. The accused had also provided a bogus joining letter to the victim. The victim ended up paying Rs 32.26 lakh to the accused persons from December 2019 till December 2021," said a police officer.

He added, "When the victim got no update on the job, he confronted the accused persons, who started avoiding him. As per the victim, the accused had similarly duped over 20 more youths on the pretext of providing them government jobs. The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter."

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:22 PM IST