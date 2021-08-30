Mumbai: Cops must be deployed at sealed buildings: Civic chief

The BMC chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Monday, directed the officials to strictly implement Covid-19 protocols and containment measures. Admitting there has been a marginal rise in cases, Chahal said movements of residents from housing societies that have more than five cases should be restricted.

Similarly, outsiders will not get access to these building. Besides, Chahal also directed the police to deploy their personnel outside the sealed buildings.

The move comes after the city showed an increase in the number of cluster cases in societies, prompting the BMC to start sealing them again. Currently, the number of sealed buildings is

27. Among the wards, K-west, M-east and D-ward collectively have 15 sealed buildings.

“On August 18, the number of sealed buildings dropped to 20. However, it increased to 30 on August 28 and on Monday it stands at 27.

However, we are concerned as a number of cluster cases are emerging. A building is sealed when five or more cases emerge,” said a senior BMC official.

In a review meeting held on Monday, the civic chief instructed all the 24 wards to penalise those who were found without a mask. He also urged the police to intensify their drive against such offenders.

Chahal said, “Considering the fear of the third wave, I have directed the officials to get the public and community toilets in all the wards sanitised five times a day.”

Highlighting the positive aspects, he said 74 per cent of the population above 18 years has taken their first dose. Steps are being taken to inoculate the remaining.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:54 PM IST