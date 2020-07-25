Mumbai cops begin antigen testing to detect positive cases among personnel

To help in early detection of COVID-19 among its personnel, city police has decided to undertake antigen testing for those aged between 45 years and 55 years. Police personnel, along with the 4,000 civic workers, who are on the frontline will be tested with the help of rapid antigen testing kits.

On Thursday, joint commissioner of police (administration) Naval Bajaj instructed all the police personnel aged between 45 years and 55 years to undergo testing. Friday onwards, the test will be carried in all five regions of the city. "The test will help in the early detection of the virus and those below 45 years with comorbidities will be tested after them, " said Bajaj. Personnel from the other units of the police will be tested later.

Police personnel above 55 years old and those who have already contracted and are cured from the virus will not undergo testing, added an officer. The police force has already tested their personnel above 55 year looking at their vulnerability to the virus.

According to the police, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) has been made the coordinator of the drive.

The police personnel from two police stations will be tested at a time

The city, which was one of the worst affected, has already lost many frontline workers due to COVID-19 so far. As per the figures, over 100 civic workers and at least 52 police personnel from the city have succumbed to the virus. So far, over 2,500 police personnel and 2,000 civic workers have contracted the disease.

The positive results of the antigen tests indicate exposure to coronavirus and provide results within 30 minutes. However, they are less accurate but cheap as compared to RT-PCR test kits.