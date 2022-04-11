Mumbai cop who complained against Param Bir Singh transferred back to earlier police station

Mumbai: Police inspector Anup Dange, who had lodged a complaint of corruption against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, was on Sunday transferred to the Gamdevi police station here, where he was posted earlier, an official said.

Dange, who was currently posted in police control room - South region, returned to the Gamdevi police station almost after 20 months, he said.

Dange, who was attached to Gamdevi police station before he was suspended in July, 2020, had written a letter raising allegations against Singh to the state home department on February 2021.

The police inspector had alleged that a pub owner had threatened him in November 2019, when he was trying to get pubs closed on time in posh Breach Candy area in Mumbai. Dange had claimed that the pub owner had tried to pressure him by claiming close links with Param Bir Singh, who was then DG of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). Singh was appointed Mumbai police chief in February 2020.

In July 2020, Singh suspended Dange, who later wrote a letter to the home department alleging that Singh's aide had demanded Rs 2 crore for revoking his suspension.

Singh was removed from the post of police commissioner in March last year.

