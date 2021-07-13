Mumbai: Cop dismissed from service for securing call records without permission

Mumbai: A Mumbai police constable was dismissed from service for securing mobile CDR (Call Data Record) without permission from the zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The police constable identified as Rajesh Hari More was posted at the Vakola police station in the Western Suburbs. "More was sent on deputation duty to the office of deputy commissioner of police, Zone 8.

During the departmental inquiry it was found that he secured the CDR for 12 different mobile phones. It was related to a 2017 case of rash driving and dangerous driving registered with the Vakola police station. "He violated the norms and without taking permission from the superior sent an email to the mobile service provider services and secured the CDR for the 12 mobile numbers," states the circular release by the Mumbai police.

"However, after the matter came to light. He was transferred to the local arms unit in Naigaon. After a departmental inquiry the allegation was found true. As punishment for the crime he was summarily dismissed from the service on July 10," stated a Mumbai police circular.

As per the rules, the CDR report can only be secured by an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police in the commissionerate or Superintendent of Police of a particular district. The procedure goes formally, where the police station or crime branch units share the mobile number with the zonal DCP. The DCP further writes to the nodal officer of the mobile network service provider seeking for a CDR of a person in connection with a serious offence.

However, the mobile service provider getting the CDR of a person reveals the tower location of the person on the basis of which his location is traceable. Also, it reveals the number of calls made and received from the mobile number with date, time and duration of the calls.