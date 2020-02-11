Mumbai: Cooler temperatures to return after two days

Mumbai: After a few days of chilly weather, there was a sudden rise in the maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday, making for an unpleasant start to the work week.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cooler weather after two days. Meanwhile, health experts say this sudden change in weather has led to a rise in health issues.

Experts have attributed the see-saw weather to the change in wind patterns. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 35 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature recorded at both the observatories was around 21 degrees Celsius, three-four degrees above normal.

“Change in wind patterns has caused a rise in temperature and this will continue for the next two days, after which it will be cooler, ” said an IMD official.

According to doctors, the marked difference in day and night temperatures can trigger viral infections, allergies, cough and cold.

Health officials said there has been a rise in the number of patients at civic hospitals over the last few days, complaining of fever, cough, sore throat and bodyache. “As the temperature fluctuates, civic hospitals see a rise in patients suffering from viral infection and stomach ailments,” they said.

According to health experts, viruses thrive in fluctuating temperatures, due to which cases of viral infections have increased. “We are getting at least ten patients everyday in the hospital’s outpatient department with respiratory problems.

Not everyone requires hospitalisation but in a situation where there is high fever, usually above 100 degrees, patients seek admission and require intravenous antibiotics,” said a doctor from the King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital.