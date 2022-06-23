e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Controversial POCSO circular withdrawn by CP Sanjay Pandey, notification to be issued

A petition was filed by a city resident seeking quashing of the circular contending that it was arbitrary.

Thursday, June 23, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey | PTI

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Thursday that a circular by the Commissioner of Mumbai Police requiring prior sanction for registering cases under POCSO and for outraging the modesty of women has been withdrawn.

A notification, however, is yet to be issued. A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and NR Borkar however clarified that the subject matter of the petition was assigned to a different bench and hence it was not before them. A petition was filed by a city resident seeking quashing of the circular contending that it was arbitrary.

