Mumbai continues to witness drop in COVID cases

While the Mumbai civic administration is reeling under the pressure of isolating international passengers landing in the city from the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, South Africa and Gulf, the city continues to witness a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases with 742 fresh cases reported on Wednesday.

With 742 new coronavirus positive cases, the cumulative case count of Mumbai has reached 2,88,561. Meanwhile, with 14 new deaths, the fatality count of the city jumped to 11,033. With 286 people recovered and discharged on Wednesday, the total number of discharges have jumped to 2,68,583. With this, the city has left with only 8,093 active COVID-19 cases.

The recovery rate in the city remains 93 per cent as well as the growth rate of infection in the city is stuck at 0.21 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally on Wednesday jumped to 19,06,371 as it recorded 3,913 more new COVID-19 cases. The state also reported 93 new fatalities on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll of the state to 48,969, revealed the state health department's bulletin.

A total of 7,620 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered people to 18,01,700. With this, the number of active patients across the state has dropped to 54,573.

With 66,092 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,22,78,476.

There are total 4,88,723 people in-home quarantine and 3,420 people in institutional quarantine across the state.