Mumbai: Consumption of drugs witnesses a new high

The Mumbai Police seized 3,381 kg drugs of various types in the first six months of 2021 and arrested 2,105 people in drug-related cases. The total value of the seized contraband is Rs 48.50 crore. Statistics revealed that marijuana has been the most seized and circulated drug in the city. The police have managed to seize 3,144 kg ganja this year.

According to the statistics provided by the police, this year, ten 10 cases are related to heroin selling and ten people have been arrested. Two kg of heroin has been seized. The police have registered 24 cases of charas selling and arrested 38 people. Over 40 kg of charas has been seized. Another 176 cases related to ganja-selling have been filed and 199 people have been arrested. Around 3,100 kg of ganja has been seized.

The police have also filed eight cases related to cocaine and have arrested eight people. Around 1.8 kg cocaine has been seized. The police have filed 62 cases related to mephedrone or MD, arrested 79 people, and seized over 36 kg MD. As far as consumption cases are concerned, this year the police have registered 1,649 drug consumption cases and arrested 1,723 persons.

“Not only are we strengthening our intelligence network to get more information on peddlers, suppliers and consumers, but we are also monitoring social media to trace any drug deal,” a senior cop said.

Another officer said that narcotics cases have increased significantly this year compared to the first six months of 2020.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:32 PM IST