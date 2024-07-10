Mumbai: Consumer Forum Orders Interior Designer To Refund Amount For Failing To Provide Efficient Services |

Mumbai: The State consumer dispute redressal commission held Andheri- based interior designer company, Home Makers Interior Designer and Decorators, guilty of failing to provide its efficient services towards its consumer, thus penalizing them.

The commission directed the firm and its directors to refund the initial amount of Rs 12,50,000, which the complainant had paid, along with seven percent interest from the year, 2018.

The commission has also asked the firm to pay an additional amount of Rs one lakh towards the complainant’s mental agony along with Rs 25,000 towards the litigation charges.

Deepak Parikh, had approached the firm for the interior designing of his Kharghar-based residence. The entire quotation of Rs 26,40,000 was decided for the whole project, of which the firm had demanded half of the quoted amount, in advance. Accordingly, in 2018, the said amount was transferred to the firm via NEFT and cheques.

However, after the amount was transferred, there was certain disapproval between the complainant and the firm, and hence Parikh demanded the return of his money. The firm did also inform Parikh that they too did not wish to work on his project. However, instead of returning the amount, the firm demanded an additional amount of Rs 6 lakhs.

Aggrieved by the same, the complainant had approached the commission and had filed a complaint. The firm in its reply said that they were all ready to complete their work, but the complainant’s wife had created such a miserable situation for the employees and team of the firm, it was impossible for them to do the work in such a situation.

The commission, after going through the evidence, held that if the firm had stopped its work due to an exchange of heated words among the parties, then they should have settled their accounts with the complainant by refunding the excess amount, but without settling the accounts, with ulterior intention, and to avoid the refund the firm had sent further bill of Rs. 6,00,000 to the complainant.