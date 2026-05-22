Mumbai Consumer Court Orders MakeMyTrip To Refund ₹86,000 To Woman Over Cancelled Spain Tour Package

The Mumbai consumer commission directed MakeMyTrip to refund a Spain tour booking amount after finding unfair trade practice in the cancellation dispute | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, May 22: The Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed MakeMyTrip (MMT) to refund Rs 86,000 to a Mumbai woman after holding the travel company guilty of adopting an unfair trade practice in connection with the cancellation of a Spain tour package.

Consumer complaint filed over refund denial

The complaint was filed by Muskaan Khan Thakur, a resident of Goregaon, against MakeMyTrip India Pvt. Ltd. before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Bandra.

According to the complaint, Thakur had booked a Spain tour package for one adult and one child for 12 nights and 13 days by paying Rs 86,000 on May 6, 2022.

The complainant stated that within 20 minutes of making the booking, she contacted the company seeking cancellation of the package and requested a refund. She later reiterated the cancellation request through phone calls and emails.

However, the company allegedly refused to refund the amount, forcing her to approach the consumer commission seeking refund, compensation and litigation costs.

Commission cites unfair trade practice

In its defence, MakeMyTrip argued that it merely acted as an intermediary between customers and service providers such as hotels and travel operators. The company contended that bookings were processed immediately upon customer confirmation and that cancellation could only be completed after the customer gave a “go ahead” for cancellation under a non-refundable policy.

The commission observed that the complainant had clearly informed the company through email on May 6, 2022, seeking cancellation of the tour package. Despite this, the company continued with travel insurance and ticket bookings afterward.

The commission further noted that MakeMyTrip failed to provide a detailed explanation regarding how much money had actually been spent on reservations or how much could be refunded to the complainant. It held that the company had adopted an unfair trade practice by withholding such details from the consumer.

Also Watch:

Company ordered to pay compensation

The forum, however, held that deficiency in service was not fully established because the company had remained in communication with the complainant through emails regarding the cancellation process.

While partly allowing the complaint, the commission directed MakeMyTrip to refund Rs 86,000 to the complainant along with Rs 30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. The company was directed to comply with the order within 60 days.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/