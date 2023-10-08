 Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Gujarat Textile Company To Refund ₹27,600 With Daily Fine, Compensation
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Gujarat Textile Company To Refund ₹27,600 With Daily Fine, Compensation

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Gujarat Textile Company To Refund ₹27,600 With Daily Fine, Compensation

The order was given after a Vikhroli resident had purchased sarees from the textile company but got those that were not up to the mark.

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Stating that the Gujarat-based textile company indulged in unfair trade practice by turning a blind eye to the customer's grievances, a district consumer commission directed it to refund ₹27,600 spent on purchasing sarees from the firm. Notably, it also said that a daily fine of ₹25 will be levied on the company till it refunds the amount. As the firm wasn't present before the commission, it gave the ruling ex parte and directed to pay ₹16,000 compensation to the complainant towards mental agony and litigation cost.

The order, dated October 5, was passed by Commission President Ravindra Nagre and member S V Kalal on a complaint of Vikhroli resident, Rajesh Borade, against Shree Vinayak textiles. According to him, the sarees bought from Vinayak were not up to the mark hence he sought a refund, but the firm did not pay heed. It also didn't bother to reply to Borade's legal notice.

The commission said that not paying heed to complaints of a customer or not refunding money amounts to deficiency in service. If the compensation is not paid within 30 days from the order, it will attract an interest rate of 6% per annum, it added.

