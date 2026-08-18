Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Developer To Provide Amenities, Pay ₹1.10 Lakh

Floristaa Valley developers have been directed to provide long-pending promised facilities to purchasers within 60 days | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 18, 2026: The Central Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held the owners and developers of the “Floristaa Valley” project in Maval, Pune, guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for failing to provide promised amenities to purchasers for nearly 13 years.

A complaint was filed against the developer and his nine partners by a Wadala-based couple, Mohan and Swati Tekavde, who are both practising advocates.

The commission has directed the developers to provide the amenities promised under the 2010 agreement for sale within 60 days. It also directed them to jointly and severally pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental agony and loss of enjoyment of the promised amenities, along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

Couple Complains Of Missing Amenities

The complaint was filed by advocates Mohan Prabhakar Tekavde and Swati Mohan Tekavde, who had purchased a row house named “Lavender-1” in the Floristaa Valley project at Kunenama, Maval, Pune.

The parties entered into an agreement for sale on February 6, 2010, while possession of the row house was handed over to the complainants on March 15, 2011. The sale deed was subsequently executed on May 12, 2022.

According to the complainants, despite possession being handed over, the developers failed to provide basic facilities including water supply, street lights and internal roads.

They also alleged that several recreational amenities promised under the agreement, including a landscaped garden, community hall, library and reading room, indoor games, swimming pool, parking and 24x7 security, were not provided.

Developers Proceeded Ex Parte

The ten opposite parties failed to appear before the commission to contest the complaint and were proceeded against ex parte by an order dated October 1, 2025. The commission noted that the allegations regarding the non-provision of amenities remained undisputed.

The commission observed that Schedule II of the agreement for sale, which contained the list of promised amenities, formed part of the contract and was binding on the developers.

It held that failure to provide water, street lights and internal roads amounted to “gross deficiency” and that failure to provide the promised amenities constituted breach of contract and an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Compensation Awarded To Couple

The commission further held that the developers were liable to obtain the occupation certificate and provide a copy of the sanctioned plan to the complainants.

However, it declined to grant relief concerning conveyance of the land to the housing society, noting that the society had not been made a party to the complaint and there was no material on record showing steps taken by it to enforce its rights.

The commission, considering the deprivation and harassment caused to the complainants, awarded a lump-sum compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

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The developers have been directed to provide the promised amenities within 60 days of receiving the order and to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation costs within the same period. In case of failure to pay the compensation within the stipulated period, the amount will carry interest at 9% per annum until payment or realisation.

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