Mumbai Consumer Commission Holds Samsung Guilty Of Deficiency In Service, Orders Restoration Of 2,530 Reward Points

Samsung has been directed to restore reward points and pay compensation after a Mumbai consumer commission ruled in favour of a customer | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: The Central Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Samsung India Electronics guilty of deficiency in service for failing to restore 2,530 reward points to a Mumbai businessman after his pre-reservation of a Samsung Smart Monitor could not be completed.

The Commission directed Samsung to restore the 2,530 reward points and pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for the mental agony and inconvenience caused to the complainant, along with Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs. The company has been directed to comply with the order within 60 days of receiving it.

Dispute Over Smart Monitor Pre-Reservation

The case was filed by Sanjiv Chona, chairman of Prince Cuisines Pvt Ltd and owner of the restaurant chain Cream Center, who had participated in Samsung’s “Pre-Reserve VIP Pass” scheme for its 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 during the “Samsung Fab Grab Fest” in June 2022.

As part of the scheme, Chona paid Rs 470 and redeemed 2,530 Samsung reward points to pre-reserve the monitor. However, when he sought to complete the purchase, he was informed that the monitor was available only in pink and pastel green colours.

Chona told the Commission that he wanted the monitor in either white or blue. He maintained that he was willing to purchase the monitor at full price in his preferred colour but did not wish to opt for the colours offered by Samsung.

Following a series of communications between the parties, Samsung refunded the Rs 470 paid by Chona. However, the 2,530 reward points redeemed by him for the pre-reservation were not restored.

Chona subsequently approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service on Samsung’s part and seeking restoration of the reward points as well as compensation for the inconvenience and mental agony caused to him.

Samsung Cites Product Availability

Samsung, in its defence, contended that the availability of the product and its colour was subject to stock. The company maintained that the colours available at the relevant time had been offered to Chona. It also relied on the terms and conditions of the scheme to argue that redeemed reward points were non-refundable.

The Commission, however, made a distinction between the non-availability of the complainant’s preferred colour and Samsung’s failure to deal with the redeemed reward points after the transaction itself could not be completed.

Commission Orders Restoration Of Points

The Commission observed that the mere non-availability of the preferred colour, when product availability was subject to stock, could not by itself be treated as a deficiency in service. However, it found fault with Samsung for retaining the 2,530 reward points despite refunding the amount paid for the pre-reservation.

The Commission noted that Samsung had failed to satisfactorily establish any specific term or condition that permitted forfeiture of the reward points in circumstances where the pre-reservation transaction was not completed. Consequently, it directed the company to restore the points to Chona.

Also Watch:

The Commission also awarded Rs 5,000 towards the mental agony and inconvenience suffered by Chona and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/