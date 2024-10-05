 Mumbai: Consulate General Of Japan Koji Yagi Shares Video Message On Metro Line 3 Inauguration
He said, "I am glad it happened at the hands of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the presence of other eminent dignitaries like the Hon’ble Governor, Hon’ble Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers and other dignitaries."

Updated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Let me first begin by Congratulating the phase-1 inauguration of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 on behalf of people and Government of Japan. Its inauguration was much awaited and much deserved for people of Mumbai. I am glad it happened at the hands of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the presence of other eminent dignitaries like the Hon’ble Governor, Hon’ble Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers and other dignitaries.

It is another joint iconic project between Japan and India after Atal Setu. City’s first underground project, the inauguration will transform Mumbaikar's daily commute by reducing their travel time, mitigate traffic and air pollution. The project introduces women-only cars, and priority seats for those who need assistance, and installs surveillance cameras in station buildings and trains ensuring a safe journey to the passengers. Also, the stations buildings and cars are designed with consideration for elderly and divyangajans. Thereby, safe and reassured public transportation will be realized in Mumbai.

Government of Japan is part of the project in the form of Official Development Assistance (ODA). This loan has been given with an aim to improve transport mobility and regional development. A total of 3,54,132 Million Japanese Yen (JPY) was given in five tranches that formed over 50 percent of the total project cost. This was done through Japan International Co-operation (JICA).

Metro Line 3 when fully completed will give vital connectivity to important points. It will connect business district areas of South Mumbai (Cuffe-Parade-Nariman Point) to North Mumbai (SEEPZ) via BKC and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It will reduce the travel time to 45 minutes instead of the over two hours that it takes in which large amounts of fuel is guzzled adding to air pollution. The line is designated to accommodate approximately 1.5 million passengers daily.

I am glad to note that Japan has been an indispensable partner for this quality project. In the times of greater need of partnership, it becomes all the more significant that Japan and India welcome and celebrate such endeavours. I hope to see the full operation of the line early.

