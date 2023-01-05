Mumbai: Constable suspended for making obscene video of peer's wife

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have suspended a constable for allegedly making an obscene video of his peer's wife. A first information report (FIR) has also been registered at the Worli police station. The erring policeman was identified as Abhijit Parab who was posted in the local arms division.

According to the complaint filed last week by the victim's husband, he came to know about the lewd video after it was forwarded in a WhatsApp group in which he is a participant, too. The video wasn't directly sent to the group by the suspect.

A case has been booked against Parab under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act. “Prima facie, it appears that Parab was involved in making the video. We have sent him a notice asking him to appear,” said the official.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the matter.