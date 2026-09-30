Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad Says Protest Over Electoral Irregularities Will Continue Until CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Removed

Varsha Gaikwad addresses a Mumbai satyagraha against alleged electoral-roll irregularities and the functioning of the Election Commission | File Photo

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday said the agitation against alleged irregularities in the electoral process and the functioning of the Election Commission would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is removed from office and arrested.

Protest At Chaityabhoomi

Gaikwad was speaking at a satyagraha organised by the ‘Aamhi Mumbaikar’ group at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai against what the organisers termed “vote theft” and alleged corruption in the Election Commission. Hundreds of people attended the protest, during which the Preamble to the Constitution was collectively read.

Former minister and MLA Aslam Shaikh, MLAs Amin Patel, Dr Jyoti Gaikwad and Bhai Jagtap, and senior social activist Tushar Gandhi were among those present.

Gaikwad Raises Electoral Concerns

Gaikwad said the Constitution guarantees voting rights to every citizen aged 18 and above, but alleged that this right was now being undermined. She accused the Election Commission of failing to maintain its independence and claimed that its functioning in recent years had favoured the ruling BJP.

“Elections are central to democracy, and ensuring free and transparent elections is the responsibility of the Election Commission,” Gaikwad said. She alleged that large numbers of voters belonging to particular communities and those perceived to support opposition parties were being removed from electoral rolls.

Questions Over Electoral Roll Revision

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Gaikwad alleged that the exercise was being “used as a weapon” and said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised questions about the functioning of the Election Commission.

Gaikwad said the Election Commission was an independent constitutional institution and warned that if it began functioning in a manner that benefited the ruling party, the electoral process would lose its credibility.

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“India is governed by the Constitution. We will continue our struggle until the Chief Election Commissioner is removed from his post and arrested,” she said.

The protest was part of the organisers’ campaign against alleged irregularities in the electoral process and what they described as partisan functioning of the Election Commission.

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