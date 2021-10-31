e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:36 PM IST

Mumbai: Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan booked for molestation at Andheri

Staff Reporter
Senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Naseem Khan | Twitter/@naseemkhaninc

Senior Congress leader from Maharashtra Naseem Khan | Twitter/@naseemkhaninc

Advertisement

Acting on the complaint of a woman, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Maharashtra Congress Working President Arif Naseem Khan & four others at Andheri Police Station. The FIR was registered at Andheri police station on October 25, wherein the political leader and others have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly outraging modesty of a woman (354), word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman (509), criminal intimidation (506), voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentional insult (504) & common intention (34). Police said, the FIR was a zero FIR at Saki Naka police station but was later transferred to Andheri police station amid jurisdiction issue.

ALSO READ

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha released from Byculla women's jail; Arbaaz Merchant...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal