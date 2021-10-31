Mumbai: Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan booked for molestation at Andheri

Acting on the complaint of a woman, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Maharashtra Congress Working President Arif Naseem Khan & four others at Andheri Police Station. The FIR was registered at Andheri police station on October 25, wherein the political leader and others have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly outraging modesty of a woman (354), word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman (509), criminal intimidation (506), voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentional insult (504) & common intention (34). Police said, the FIR was a zero FIR at Saki Naka police station but was later transferred to Andheri police station amid jurisdiction issue.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:31 PM IST