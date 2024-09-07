 Mumbai Congress Demands Inquiry Into Corruption Allegations Against BMC Asst Commissioner Of H-West Ward
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Congress Demands Inquiry Into Corruption Allegations Against BMC Asst Commissioner Of H-West Ward

Mumbai Congress Demands Inquiry Into Corruption Allegations Against BMC Asst Commissioner Of H-West Ward

Congress Vice-President Mohsin Haider has written to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, drawing his attention to the accusations made by the Mumbai Developers' Forum. The Forum has accused Vispute, who is also incharge of the estate department, of sitting on files and “extorting” money.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 05:15 AM IST
article-image
Congress Vice-President Mohsin Haider | X

Mumbai: Congress has demanded an inquiry into serious allegations of corruption levelled by certain builders against Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of H-West ward, which covers Bandra West, Khar and Santa Cruz.

Congress Vice-President Mohsin Haider has written to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, drawing his attention to the accusations made by the Mumbai Developers' Forum. The Forum has accused Vispute, who is also incharge of the estate department, of sitting on files and “extorting” money.

Read Also
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: BMC Faces Education Inspector Shortage Amid Rising School Safety...
article-image

However, the AMC has dismissed the charges saying that the Forum is not a registered organisation. He also did not respond to calls made by the Free Press Journal on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Station Shooting: 25-Year-Old Accused Is History-Sheeter, Victim An Externee

Badlapur Station Shooting: 25-Year-Old Accused Is History-Sheeter, Victim An Externee

Mumbai: Builder Duo Arrested For Cheating Businessman Of ₹8.55 Crore By Reselling Flats

Mumbai: Builder Duo Arrested For Cheating Businessman Of ₹8.55 Crore By Reselling Flats

Thane: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Selling 476 Grams MDMA Worth ₹95 Lakh

Thane: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Selling 476 Grams MDMA Worth ₹95 Lakh

Mumbai: Abandoned 1.5-Year-Old Rescued At Borivali Station Thanks To Alert Passenger; Police Search...

Mumbai: Abandoned 1.5-Year-Old Rescued At Borivali Station Thanks To Alert Passenger; Police Search...

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Claims BJP-NCP Alliance With Ajit Pawar Will Become 'Natural' Over...

Mumbai: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Claims BJP-NCP Alliance With Ajit Pawar Will Become 'Natural' Over...