Mumbai Congress Demands Inquiry Into Corruption Allegations Against BMC Asst Commissioner Of H-West Ward

Congress Vice-President Mohsin Haider | X

Mumbai: Congress has demanded an inquiry into serious allegations of corruption levelled by certain builders against Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) of H-West ward, which covers Bandra West, Khar and Santa Cruz.

Congress Vice-President Mohsin Haider has written to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, drawing his attention to the accusations made by the Mumbai Developers' Forum. The Forum has accused Vispute, who is also incharge of the estate department, of sitting on files and “extorting” money.

However, the AMC has dismissed the charges saying that the Forum is not a registered organisation. He also did not respond to calls made by the Free Press Journal on Friday.