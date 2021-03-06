Mumbai: Confusion reigns in vaccination process, healthcare workers upset

The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) 2.0 platform, specially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country has been facing glitches in registering beneficiaries since the time it has been rolled out. A huge number of Health care workers (HCWs) and Frontline workers (FLWs) have expressed anger and dissatisfaction at the process.

While the BMC has said that as the CoWIN 2.0 portal has started, new registration, on-spot registration, the second dose of vaccination issues are now being resolved at the vaccination centre itself and no registrations are being done centrally by the BMC.

The Association of Medical Consultants has said that since the CoWin platform now does not have the option to register HCWs and FLWs, it has caused difficulties for them as not all centres take walk-ins.

The association head Dr Deepak Baid has urged that BMC needs to step in and rectify the issue as soon as possible and the government must rectify this glitch in the platform.

Dr Baid reported this matter to the BMC additional commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani through a message on Saturday.

According to Baid, there have been cases where HCWs and FLWs who go for walk-in registrations are mixed up with the beneficiaries between 45 years to 59 years of age having co-morbidity. "They have been asked to get a doctors certificate then. When they identify themselves as HCWs, which is not accepted as they are asked to get themselves registered. To make the process easier, CoWin should have had four options for registrations - HCWs, FLWs, 45 years to 59 years (Co-morbidity) and above 60 years," said Baid.

He added, "The messages that we get after getting inoculated, does not have beneficiary numbers most of the time. When you on the Aarogya Setu app for vaccination certificate it asks for the beneficiary number. There are other non required details like the mobile number of the person who inoculated you, but not the beneficiary number. Whereas some people get a short URL where they can get their vaccination certificate. There are a lot of discrepancies and these needs to be rectified at the earliest before the mess gets even bigger and out of control. It just that we need to learn, rectify the glitch and streamline the process without wasting any more time."

Meanwhile Kakani said, "In the next few days, the walk-in system for the beneficiaries will be further streamlined for ensuring smooth functioning. We are working on it already."